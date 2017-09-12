Love Island's Olivia & Chris Have Moved In Together & Revealed They're Already Discussing Engagement

These two are super loved up right now!

When it comes to couples from the most recent series of Love Island, Chris and Olivia have to be one of our faves.

Whilst they had their ups and downs inside the villa, things have gone pretty smoothly since they left it!

Now Olivia has revealed that the couple have moved in together and it turns out there are even more things to get excited about, including a potential TV show around the pair.

Thank you baby for the most perfect few days. @chrishughesofficial . I don't think I could be more obsessed with you if I tried A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onSep 12, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

Speaking to Star Magazine, Olivia revealed, "We're amazing, he's a dream. We've moved in together and it's going so, so good. He talks about engagement a lot!"

If the couple were to get engaged in the near future, they'd be the first pair form the 2017 series to do so and we're sure the rest of their castmates would be really excited for them, especially Chris' BFF Kem.

But Olivia also revealed that she may be filming a brand new TV show with her hunky boyfriend.

When we work together all morning and we didn't kill each other, it's a good day A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onSep 6, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

She added, "We want to do something like a TV documentary, but I can't really talk too much about that at the moment."

Well whilst that is pretty vague, it's also hella exciting and is enough to get us on the edge of our seats!

In terms of the couple's new home, we're not sure if they've moved in to a brand new place, or to Chris' farm or what, but it surely won't be long before the loved up couple share more details about this exciting new step.

Whilst you're here, check out what Love Island 2016's Olivia Buckland thought about Chris & olivia when swe caught up with her...

2016 Love Island's Olivia Reveals Her Thoughts On Olivia & Chris 2017 She does not hold back! 00:33

