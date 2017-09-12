Love Island's Olivia & Chris Have Moved In Together & Revealed They're Already Discussing Engagement

12 September 2017, 17:24

Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes

These two are super loved up right now!

When it comes to couples from the most recent series of Love Island, Chris and Olivia have to be one of our faves.

Whilst they had their ups and downs inside the villa, things have gone pretty smoothly since they left it!

> Here’s How To Get Onto Love Island 2018 According To 2017 Contestant, Montana

Now Olivia has revealed that the couple have moved in together and it turns out there are even more things to get excited about, including a potential TV show around the pair.

 

Thank you baby for the most perfect few days. @chrishughesofficial . I don't think I could be more obsessed with you if I tried

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onSep 12, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

Speaking to Star Magazine, Olivia revealed, "We're amazing, he's a dream. We've moved in together and it's going so, so good. He talks about engagement a lot!"

If the couple were to get engaged in the near future, they'd be the first pair form the 2017 series to do so and we're sure the rest of their castmates would be really excited for them, especially Chris' BFF Kem.

But Olivia also revealed that she may be filming a brand new TV show with her hunky boyfriend.

 

When we work together all morning and we didn't kill each other, it's a good day

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) onSep 6, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

She added, "We want to do something like a TV documentary, but I can't really talk too much about that at the moment."

Well whilst that is pretty vague, it's also hella exciting and is enough to get us on the edge of our seats!

In terms of the couple's new home, we're not sure if they've moved in to a brand new place, or to Chris' farm or what, but it surely won't be long before the loved up couple share more details about this exciting new step.

Whilst you're here, check out what Love Island 2016's Olivia Buckland thought about Chris & olivia when swe caught up with her...

2016 Love Island's Olivia Reveals Her Thoughts On Olivia & Chris 2017

She does not hold back!

00:33

Download the Capital app now for all the latest exciting chat from the Love Island 2017 contestants!

 

Trending On Capital FM

Weasley clock is now a real life thing

The Magical Clock From The Weasley Household In Harry Potter Is Now A Real Life Muggle Thing
Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
  6. 6
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version) artwork
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  10. 10
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  11. 11
    High Heeled Shoes artwork
    High Heeled Shoes
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  13. 13
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  14. 14
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  15. 15
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  16. 16
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  19. 19
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  20. 20
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  23. 23
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  29. 29
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  30. 30
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  31. 31
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  33. 33
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  34. 34
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  35. 35
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  38. 38
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  40. 40
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site