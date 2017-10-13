Love Island's Chris Hughes Has Revealed He Will MARRY Olivia Next Year

We can hear wedding bells!

Despite all the drama with Katie Price, Love Island’s Chris Hughes is here to confirm that he and Olivia Attwood are stronger than ever.

The feud with the mum of five rages on, after he outed her for sending flirty text messages - which she's countered by suggesting that Chris has deleted his side of the conversation.

In an interview this week, Chris revealed that his relationship with Love Island beauty Olivia is going from strength to strength.

“Our love is strong. I feel like we get stronger each day. We’ve overcome barriers here and there, which is natural in a relationship”, he commented.

“We were kind of obsessed with each other so it’s gone from strength to strength. We loved each other in the villa but now we’re in love so it’s switched it up a bit”, Chris continued.

And in an exciting development, he revealed that the pair are set to marry next year!

“At the end of next year I’m going to get married. I don’t know when I’m going to propose. I want a kid at the end of next year as well”, he excitingly exclaimed!

WOW. Well, we cannot wait to see the engagement ring, Chris!

Katie Price revealed her true feelings about Chris Hughes...

