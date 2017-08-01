Love Island Chris' 'Son' Cash Hughes Has A Better Social Life Than You As He Raves It Up In Blackpool

We're waiting on a list of appearances for Cash.

Looks like Chris Hughes has custody over baby Cash - the plastic doll that he became attached to whilst on Love Island.

Cash was given to Chris and his girlfriend Olivia during the baby task, where they had to care for the doll for the duration of a day, but Chris became so attached to Cash, that he’s taken it home.

The baby, who was named after Olivia’s love of money, had an instant bond with Chris who started to cry as he rocked the plastic doll to sleep.

But now, it seems that Cash enjoyed a night out in Blackpool with his ‘Dad’ and we’re not gonna lie, the photos are potentially the best thing ever.

Took the lad out today to the beach, and to see some sights A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) onJul 31, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

There was also this a few weeks ago...

Thanks to all the people that came out last night. Loved it#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tXZvzfLyad — Cash Hughes (@CashHughes17) July 26, 2017

