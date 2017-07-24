Rumour Has It That Love Island's Mike Is Dating Presenter Caroline Flack & SORRY, WHAT NOW?!

These rumours are getting out of control now!

Rumour has it that Caroline Flack and Mike Thalassitis are dating.

We know, ridiculous.

But seriously, Caroline has made no secret of the fact that she thinks the islander is attractive and apparently Caroline has sparked rumours of a romance by cuddling up to Mike for a cute selfie.

She was quick to make a joke about Mike’s nickname as she captioned the post, “Muggy but huggy”.

Twos days left .:.. @rixolondon @fionafaganstylist #loveislandaftersun @gemflossy A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) onJul 23, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

And fans were totally on board with the romance friendship.

One commented, “I so want them to get together”, whilst another wrote, “You really fancy him, don’t you? Who wouldn’t though?”.

I think caroline flack has her eye on muggy mike #loveisland — Katie (@kato2636) July 24, 2017

I can see Mike with Caroline flack than this Tyla and Mike #Loveislandaftersun — Vicky Cham (@IAMVICKY__) July 24, 2017

Wonder how long it's going to take Mike to bang Caroline #LoveIsland — Jenna (@DennettJenna) July 24, 2017

I want Muggy Mike and Caroline Flack to get together (I'm too emotionally invested in this shit) #loveislandaftersun — Nicola Young (@NicolaYng) July 24, 2017

Caroline is so obviously trying to stick it on muggy mike #loveisland — georgia (@_georgiarogers) July 23, 2017

Mike famously coupled up with Tyla, shortly after Jonny left the villa but the pair admitted on Love Island: Aftersun that they hadn’t actually seen each other since being back in England.

Will Mike and Caroline prove to be each others type on paper? We’ll have to wait and see.

