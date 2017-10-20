Fans Think Love Island's Amber Davies Either Photoshopped Her Pics Or Had A Boob Job, But She's Here To Tell You Otherwise

And the reason is totally normal.

Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies has been accused of Photoshopping some of her new campaign imagery to enlarge her boobs.

Making sure to give her collaboration with Motel Rocks a shout out, the 21 year old posted a photo of herself wearing a plunging red sequinned top, which consequently showed off a lot of cleavage.

Many fans were quick to focus on what they think is obvious Photoshopping.

“Have her boobs been edited?”, one person asked whilst another wrote, “No way were they this big wtf”.

When you see girls trying to flirt with your man..... I don't think so. Love the sassy @motelrocks Abela bodice in red cherry sequin #MotelRocks A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) onOct 18, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Another commented that “life didn’t give them photoshop did”, whilst another follower asked, “How Photoshopped…”.

However, Amber has hit back at the haters and fired back on Twitter with a sassy response, “No I haven’t I was probably due on my period #ThatsMotherNatureForYou #ImNormal”.

*mic drop*

