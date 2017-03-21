Lewis Bloor Just Posted A Baby Scan Photo On Instagram & People Are Freaking Out

What the hell?!

Lewis Bloor just totally trolled the entire internet after he posted a baby scan photo on Instagram, leading fans to believe he was about to be a dad.

The TOWIE star recently split up with his girlfriend, Marnie Simpson, after cheating on her with multiple women, so the sight of a scan picture on his social media account was nothing less than shocking.

Lewis wrote that he couldn’t wait to meet the “little princess” but it seems the scan is of his mate’s baby as he also posted that he was “so proud of my boy”.

So proud of my boy. Cant wait to meet this little princess #babybish A post shared by Lewis Bloor (@lewisbloor1) onMar 21, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

While it’s a little odd to post your pal’s baby scan on your Insta, Lewis also disabled the comments section, but it wasn’t enough to stop fans speculating about WTF was going on.

It’s definitely not Marnie and Lewis having a baby right now, but it looks like they might be called on for babysitting duties soon as Marnie’s Geordie Shore cast mate Charlotte Crosby recently announced that she wants babies with Stephen Bear.

There might not be the pitter patter of tiny feet from these two, but Lewis sure did make us wonder for a sec!