WATCH: Lea Michele Walking Off This Morning Live On Air Has Split Opinions On Twitter

We didn't see anything wrong with it tbh!

When guests come into the This Morning studio and have a chat with Phil and Holly, their chat generally ends with an advert break. As the show fades into the ads, the guest ususally stays sitting with their presenters and appears to have a nice little chat. With actress/singer Lea Michele though, that didn't happen.

The former Glee star was on the show to talk about her new album and upcoming live shows and as her interview ended, she seemed to be in a bit of a hurry to get out of there...

WATCH: Lea Michele Wastes No Time Leaving This Morning Sofa 00:29

Once she thinks the cameras are off, Lea gets up, shakes hands with Schofe and Holly and then heads straight off. Whilst we think that's not a problem as she's obviously busy promoting her new work, some fans have slammed her for what they feel is disrespectful behaviour. One fan wrote...

Jesus that was very rude of lea Michelle just walking off there after just shaking their hands #ThisMorning — Ashley (@bramwell_ashley) April 24, 2017

But there were also people who disagreed and saw nothing wron with Lea's actions...

Lea obviously walked off because she thought it was completely over and was unaware of the format of the show. People have done it before. — PLACES (@A_Slip_In_Time) April 24, 2017

Being an American star, Lea may not know the norms of This Morning and so is probably just focussed on getting to the next promo spot. She may have even been hurried up by a member of her team!

So what do you guys think? 'So rude' or 'nothing wrong with that'?

You may also like...