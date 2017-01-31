What The Hell Does Ryan Gosling Pull Out Of The Oven In 'La La Land'?!

31 January 2017, 10:44

Ryan Gosling La La Land oven

Ryan Gosling can tap dance, sing and act but is he the next superstar chef? NO!

'La La Land' is breaking records for its utter incredibleness, that's just a fact at this point. As you'd expect, fans are marvelling at the fantastic dancing, sets and singing however there are a few who have pointed out something a little strange.

Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes Speech About Eva Mendes Will Leave You In Tears

In a scene where Ryan Gosling's character Sebastian is cooking for (and arguing with) Emma Stone's Mia, he pulls out what we can only assume is a mash-up of a decorated cake-souffle-bread-sombrero hyrbid...seriously, what is it?!

Why does it bounce like that?

If you're hellbent on saying it is a cake, then why the hell is it already decorated?! Who puts the icing on a cake before baking it....AHHHH so many questions!

ryan gosling emma stone 2017

PIC: PA

Ryan Gosling Dancing In MC Hammer Pants Aged 11 Is Sending The Internet Into Meltdown

We're happy to know that we're not the only ones who were wondering what in god's name that thing is...

