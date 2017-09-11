“It’s Been An Insecurity All My Life”: Kylie Jenner Reveals The Real Reason For Her Lip Fillers

She’s famous for her plumped up pout, but Kylie Jenner’s revealed why she feels she needs bigger lips.

There’s no doubting Kylie Jenner was beautiful before she ever had fillers, but she’s now become most well-known for her signature plumped up pout – and she’s now revealed the real reason behind the insecurities that led her to feel she needed lip fillers.

Kylie revealed that a kissing experience with a rather thoughtless boy was one of the catalysts that made her go under the needle.

She revealed to Complex magazine, “It has been an insecurity of mine all my life. This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’

“It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”

 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onSep 7, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

In a segment from her show 'Life Of Kylie', the star added, "Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me - I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty."

Kylie initially denied that she had had any work done when rumours started about her lips in 2014 but she admitted that the reason she lied was because she didn’t want to encourage her young fans to do the same.

Speaking to Complex, she continued, “I didn’t want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself.”

She also admitted that she went a bit too far with the fillers when she first started having them done, “When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful.”

 

Rosé

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onSep 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

In a recent episode of her show 'Life Of Kylie', the reality star admits that she tried to use make up to make her lips bigger at first. She explained, 'I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. Finally I was like, 'This lip liner isn’t doing it.'"

As well as her lips, Kylie has also been rumoured to have had other cosmetic work – something she strongly denies. She previously explained, “It’s annoying to hear every day that you’re just this fake, plastic person when you’re not. Every single day there was a news story about me.”

