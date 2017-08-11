Here's Every Single Lavishly OTT Thing That Happened For Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday

Wait until you see what Travis got her.

What girl doesn’t love their birthday, hey?

Well, it seems that Kylie Jenner loves it more than most and wanted to celebrate it in the most lavish way imaginable.

To be precise: Kylie’s friends and family wanted her to celebrate in the most lavish way imaginable.

So, naturally, there was a surprise party involved… complete with an ice sculpture of a naked Kylie.

There was the moment she arrived and walked straight over to boyfriend, Travis Scott.

kylie and travis comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment if you miss tyga A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

There were the standard Kardashian letter balloons... complete with Kris Jenner dancing.

love these balloons they always have A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

The ice sculpture...

ice sculpture of kylie A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

And a chocolate fountain...

sorry I will be posting a lot this weekend for kylie's birthday i want to post all her snapchats so please don't get annoyed and unfollow! i will post regularly after the weekend. apologizing in advance A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

#Team

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

Her birthday present from boyfriend, Travis...

travis scott got kylie a butterfly necklace A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

She even got a special shoutout on stage from Travis...

travis scott gives kylie a shoutout at his show and says "it's almost my girls birthday do I need to call her?" A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

But most importantly, all her family sang happy birthday...

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) onAug 10, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

