Kylie Jenner Hits Out & Claims New Photos Revealing Her Baby Bump For The First Time Are 'Altered'

6 November 2017, 15:23

Kylie Jenner

Ky's not letting this one go without a fight!

Her rumoured pregnancy has been the talk of the town for the last couple of months, but new paparazzi pics that appear to reveal Kylie Jenner's baby bump for the first time are apparently not real.

American site X17 took the pictures as Kylie and her sister Kourtney boarded a private jet to go and celebrate their mum Kris Jenner's 62nd birthday.

> Kylie Jenner Continues To Troll The World With Her Latest Pregnancy Teasing Snapchat

But after the pictures were published online and picked up by a number of different media outlets, Kylie took to Twitter to claim that they were photoshopped.

The 20 year old wrote, 'First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered'.

She also included four of the pictures she was referring to, although they were later removed from Twitter.

X17, the website which took the pictures and initially published them then hit back saying 'So Kylie Jenner felt it necessary to break out the ol' "they're Photoshopped" claim when confronted with photos of her apparent baby bump this morning.'

 

morning

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onNov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

'...guess what Twittersphere, cyberspace, Snapchatterers ... they're 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives -- all organic and all REAL!'

Kylie then took to Snapchat and posted a picture of herself with sister Khloe buying some junk food, seemingly attempting to dispell the bump pics herself.

But fans were split about the whole thing and couldn't make their minds up on whether they think she's actually pregnant or not...

Eventually we'll find out the truth and Kylie will give us a straight answer either way.

Well we hope so anyway!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kylie Baby News!

Whilst you're here, check out what people thought was a ghost in Kylie's Snapchat...

