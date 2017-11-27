Kris Jenner Just Compared Her Daughters' Fertility Rates To A Tap, Because Kris Jenner

The Kardashians are doing a great job keeping the world on their toes with the announcement of more mini Kardashians. However, one person that’s having the best time teasing everyone is momager, Kris.

In today’s episode of How-Many-Times-Can-Kris-Jenner-Confirm-Khloe-And-Kylie-Are-Pregnant-Without-Actually-Confirming-It, the momager compared her daughters' fertility to a tap that won’t turn off. How charming.

Speaking about her growing family in a Christmas special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas that aired on E! in the US on Sunday night, the 62-year-old admitted that her favourite Christmas tradition of shopping for her kids was now extra special with the addition of her grandbabies.

She explained: “It never seems to end, which is exciting."

Getting emotional, she told her daughters: “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby. And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids].

“It’s truly the meaning of life.”

Both Kylie and Khloe are rumoured to be expecting their first child early next year (a girl and a boy) while Kim and Kanye West are expecting a daughter in the new year via a surrogate.

