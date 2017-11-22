Kris Jenner 'Confirms' Kylie & Khloe Are Pregnant With Instagram Pyjama Picture & Fans Can't Cope

22 November 2017, 10:40

Kris Jenner

We. Are. Shook.

Kris Jenner has seemingly confirmed that her daughters Kylie and Khloe are pregnant with an Instagram post that has indeed left us totally shook.

Taking to the social media platform, Kris wrote, 'Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby@burtsbeesbaby#bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren #blessed#grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!'

> The Reason Kylie Jenner’s Not Been Pictured Lately Is That She’s “Insecure” About Her Pregnancy Body

Whilst the caption alone won't convince you that she's confirming the rumoured pregnancies, the picture she posted alongside it absolutely will...

Yep, as you mathematicians out there will have noticed, there are NINE sets of pyjamas laid out but Kris only has SIX grand children.

So if we take into account the fact that Kim Kardashian is currently expecting a baby via surrogate, that leaves two more unspoken sets of pyjamas.

With seriously strong rumours about both Khloe and Kylie being pregnant, everyone's thinking that Kris is pretty much confirming the whole thing.

Fans took to the comments section to express their shock with one writing '1)Mason 2)Penelope 3)Reign 4)North 5)Saint 6)Dream 7) Kim's on the way 8) Khloe's on the way 9) Kylie's on the way' whilst another added, '9 sets but she only has 6 grandchildren rn soooo 3 more coming??'.

You may also have noticed that the jammies have name tags, but two of the tags are turned so they just read 'Christmas Day Jammies' - now we're really freaked out!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kardashian Baby Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Kim Kardashian let slip the gender of her baby...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Capital 20th November 2017

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  9. 9
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  12. 12
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  22. 22
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  25. 25
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  36. 36
    It's a Beautiful World
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Thing About Love artwork
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site