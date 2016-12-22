Kris Jenner Has Apparently Offered Blac Chyna $5mill To Walk Away From The Family

22 December 2016, 12:38

Blac Chyna Kris Jenner

… and that involves handing over custody of Dream, too!

It looks like it’s going to be an interesting Christmas at the Kardashian house… Blac Chyna’s apparently not been invited to Kris Jenner’s big Xmas party – and Kris has apparently offered her money to leave the family alone!

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Back Together As He Wants To “Get Better For Dream”

According to new reports, the family are really not impressed with Chyna and Rob’s latest break up and their rocky relationship, and Kris is said to have offere up a $5million sum for Chyna to walk away and hand over custody of her new baby, Dream Kardashian.

A source told Star, “Five million is about all Rob is worth, so Chyna would be smart to consider Kris' offer. Everyone knows she doesn't love him - she could cash out now and get on with her life.” 

Another insider told People, “They don’t support the relationship. Some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.''

It comes just after last weekend’s dramatic scenes when Rob revealed Chyna had upped and left with their baby and all of his furniture a week before Christmas, on the same day Chyna’s Instagram was hacked and screenshots of messages where she called Rob ‘fat’ and ‘lazy’ were posted.

The break up was apparently sparked by an alcohol-fuelled outburst where it’s claimed Chyna went for Rob in such a way and “was punching him in his back and arms" that his mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to separate them. 

People’s source added, “They are like oil and water. They're both so dramatic and it's really sad for Dream. It's just not healthy for her parents to be constantly fighting.”

Yikes. It’s not looking good for these two… 

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna SPLIT & Their Bitter Instagram Posts To Each Other Are Dramatic AF

The Kardashians Best Snapchats!

01:28

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site