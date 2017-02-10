Kim Woodburn Was Uninvited From A CBB Reunion Because Housemates Won't Be Comfortable Around Her

10 February 2017, 15:33

Kim Woodburn

It seems some people just can't move on!

Unless you were living under a rock for the last couple of months, you'll know about all the drama that Kim Woodburn's appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house caused.

Whether it was Nicola, Stacy, Speidi, Chloe or Jamie, there always seemed to be someone for Kim to go head to head with.

These CBB Housemates Have Starred In A New Film But The Comments On The Trailer Are Truly Savage

But when the housemates left the show, you'd hope that they'd be able to put their disagreements behind them and start afresh, but it appears that one certain housemate isn't about to be doing that any time soon.

Stacy Francis

Picture: Channel 5

US X Factor star Stacy Francis is performing a live show in London this March and she wanted to invite all her fellow CBB housemates down to support her and, in turn, have a bit of a catch up.

Whilst at first Kim was very much invited, Stacy has now revealed that she has changed her mind and doesn't want the TV star to show up at all.

What sparked this turn around you might ask? Well it was only that notorious interview Kim did with Phillip Schofield on This Morning recently wasn't it!

Stacy explained, “I’ve invited everyone to come and they’ve said they’d like to be there. But I definitely would not want Kim there. She can stay home."

Kim Woodburn

Picture: Channel 5

“She said she and her husband would come. But I don’t want her there. The others wouldn’t be comfortable having her there. Kim brought the drama out of the house and I don’t respect that."

In reference to Kim's now infamous chat with Schofe, Stacy said, “There was no need for her to continue this crazy talk. And not a word she said was true. No-one bullied her."

“I saw Jasmine, Jessica and Austin at the final and even though we had problems in the house we kissed and made up. We just dropped it. You’ve got to forgive people.”

Stacy later confirmed her stance to Capital on Twitter, restating that Kim is 100% not invited to the show...

Whilst Kim is likely to take this latest rejection from her former housemate with a pinch of salt, it seems that she does have some good news on the way in the form of a potential new TV show.

Kim Woodburn

Picture: Channel 5

Producers were so impressed with her sass on CBB that they want her to front a new series that sees her unleash fury on members of the public.

Speaking to a tabloid, one source said, "Bosses are really excited by the prospect of signing Kim up for something long-term. She would be the perfect host of her own chat show as she’s not afraid to say exactly what she thinks."

With Kim's public ratings at an all time high, don't be surprised if you see the 74-year-old on a TV screen near you in the not too distant future.

You may also like...

5AM's Nathan Has An AMAZING Honey G Story!

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Barb Stranger Things

Stranger Things Actress Shannon Purser Opened Up About Her Depression & It's Heartbreaking

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP

Katy Perry

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site