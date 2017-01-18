Kim Woodburn Removed From The CBB House After An Explosive Fight With Jamie O'Hara

18 January 2017, 15:02

Kim Woodburn & Jamie O'Hara

Who has she not argued with during her time on the show!?

Just when you thought Celebrity Big Brother couldn't get any crazier than it already has been, Kim and Jamie have ended up in an almighty clash in scenes that are set to air tonight.

Following the fight, CBB producers decided to remove Kim from the house in order to stop things escalating further.

CBB Jessica's Boyfriend Spoke Out About Her Flirting With Calum & It Might Surprise You

Kim was not officially evicted or kicked out of the show, but was taken to an alternative room in the house where she spent the night away from her fellow housemates.

Kim Woodburn

Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Daily Star online, a CBB rep said, "All will feature in tonight's show. A clip of Kim and Jamie's argument will also be released this afternoon. We can confirm that Kim didn't leave the house. She slept in the spare room."

Talk about drama!

We haven't really seen Jamie get overly heated whilst in the CBB house but if this is anything to go by, tonight's episode is going to be seriously fiery.

Calum Best & Jamie O'Hara

Picture: Channel 5

Kim has already clashed with Chloe, Jessica, Nicola and James J during her first few days in the house and now we can add Jamie to that list.

Whilst the scenes of this argument are yet to air, it sounds like Kim has returned to the house, although we can only imagine that you'll be able to cut the atmosphere in there with a knife right about now.

Well this all makes for great viewing, so we're already on the edge of our seats for tonight's episode!

You may also like...

James Jordan Faces Backlash After Comments Towards Austin Armacost

00:52

Trending On Capital FM

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Show

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Shows The Weeknd What He's Missing In Sassy New Video
Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

Rihanna's house

Celebrity Houses: 23 UNBELIEVABLE Pop Star Homes You Wish You Lived In

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site