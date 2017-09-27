Kim Kardashian Has Finally Spoken Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy & She's Really Not Happy

27 September 2017, 12:52

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

She's come out swinging!

The news that's dominated every inch of the media since it broke was that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

Whilst the reality star is yet to confirm it, people have more or less accepted it as being true - although we all still just want a final confirmation from Ky or her family just to make sure!

Well sister Kim Kardashian, who had remained silent on the issue up until now, has finally spoken out about the media circus that has been ongoing since the first story broke and she's pretty annoyed.

Kris Jenner Shares An Update On Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy

00:51

Taking to Twitter, Kim quote tweeted a story from Harpers Bazaar which claimed that she was upset when she found out the news about Kylie's pregnancy, revealing that it was untrue by calling it a 'fake story'...

This is the first time Kim has acknowledged anything to do with the story and is her first official reaction to the reports.

But did she stop there? Oh no she didnt!

Kim then proceeded to follow up her initial tweet with another sassy quote tweet featuring a GIF or her sipping coke and then claimed 'And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone'.

So does Kim being angry about the fact people are posting fake quotes from Caitlyn mean the pregnancy is fake or that just the quotes are fake?

Also, if Caitlyn hasn't spoken to anyone, does that mean there's actually something to talk about?

Also also, does Kim calling the annoyed reaction story a 'fake story' mean that that wasn't her actual reaction or that the pregnancy is fake?

WE NEED ANSWERS PEOPLE!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Kim K took us on a tour of her old house...

Kim Kardashian Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Iconic KUWTK House

03:15

