Fans Think That Kim Kardashian Is Trying For Baby Number 3 But We're A Bit Confused By It All

Now Playing
Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) Starley Download 'Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)' on iTunes
1 February 2017, 15:36
We're so confused.
Fans are freaking out because they think that Kim Kardashian has just hinted that she’s trying for baby number three.
And how cute would that be if she was?!
The reality star took part in a Twitter Q&A with her fans and as a result, her followers think thats is planning her third pregnancy.
Kim dropped a huge hint whilst talking to her fans online and even suggested that she wants to be pregnant before she releases her kid’s clothing range - a collaboration that she is about to launch with her husband, Kanye West.
Kim’s fans went a bit crazy when she reposted a tweet which read: “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim and Kanye kids line launch”… and yes, she retweeted the message to her 49.9million followers and also included a hands up emoji in the message.
February 1, 2017
One follower quickly asked, “Are you saying you’re pregnant, Kim?” but then in a confusing turn of events, she replied saying, “def not”.
Def not! https://t.co/o6Xijizwwg— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017
WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S HAPPENING.
Kim Kardashian's Adorable Family Videos
02:19