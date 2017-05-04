THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Kim Kardashian Is Hiring For A New Member Of Her Glam Squad & We Reckon You've Got What It Takes

Now Playing
Here's how you can be a part of her glam squad.
Make-up artists and bloggers, REJOICE.
Because Kim Kardashian is looking for a newbie to join her glam squad.
Hear that? That’s the sound of beauty junkies everywhere scrambling for their make-up brushes in an attempt to brush up their skills (see what we did there? That’s a beauty pun, FYI).
To ensure that she finds the perfect addition to her glam team, Kim is going all out and launched a reality TV competition on LifeTime TV called ‘Glam Masters’.
Because, why just look through CV’s and portfolios when you can get a TV crew involved, right?
Mrs Kardashian-West took to Instagram to announce the news, and complimented the announcement with an ON POINT selfie which clearly states: If you want to join my glam squad, you’re going to need to be next level talented. No pressure.
That said, we have a feeling that joining her glam squad is probably similar to joining the Plastics.
Think you could hack it? You can apply on the Lifetime website right now.
