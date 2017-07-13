WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Claims She Made Four Year Old Daughter Wear A Corset With Honest Video

13 July 2017, 15:43

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Claims She Made Daughter North Wear A Corset

00:19

Fans have been defending the superstar too!

When it comes to celebs and their children, people are often quick to comment on the outfits they decide to dress the little sprogs in.

Not many stars can avoid the often harsh words of online commenters and one person who certainly hasn't manage to dodge those haters is Kim Kardashian.

After Kim's daughter North was pictured wearing what appeared to be a dress and corset, people were quick to slam the star for dressing her daughter in inappropriate clothing for a child.

But Kim hit back with a video that showcased the dress in all its glory, proving that the corset design was merely an imitation and not actually a real corset. Check it out above.

She also share a picture on Twitter to really hammer the point home.

Fans were quick to jump to Kim's defence and they took to Twitter to share their feelings about the whole situation...

Whilst Kim is normally happy to remain quiet on negative comments around her, it seems that when her children are involved she is more outspoken and quick to defend herself. Let's hope she won't have to defend her choices again any time soon!

Whilst you're here, check out Kim K's adorable home videos of her family...

