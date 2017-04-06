Kim Kardashian Just Released New Merch & The Bum-Shaped Lilo Is Literally Ridiculous

It’s safe to say her new merchandise is very, VERY different…

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a shameless bit of self promotion, but her latest merch drop takes things to the next level…

This week, Kim dropped her festival-themed line of Kimoji merchandise on the world, and amongst the lighters and cigarette papers (yes, really!) she also gave fans the opportunity to get their hands on a pool float shaped like her famous derriere.

Yep, you too could float around on Kim’s bum cheeks for the princely sum of $98 plus postage – bargain.

The only bad news is that you won’t be able to get it before June as it’s currently only available for pre-order, so your pool frolics won’t be able to begin until mid-summer.

If lounging on a giant bum isn’t for you, she’s also hawking a big old speech bubble with the word ‘Lit’ emblazoned on it, or some attractive hats, hip flasks or tie-dye tees (because when do you NOT see Kim K rocking tie-dye?!).