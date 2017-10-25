6 Photos Of The Kardashians Trying To Hide Khloe's Pregnancy

Now Playing
25 October 2017, 15:39
Fans are continuing to speculate.
It seems that the Kardashians are going to all lengths to ensure that Khloe’s pregnancy is kept under wraps - if it turns out to be true!
Whilst Kim’s surrogate is rumoured to be pregnant with twins and younger sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child too, it seems that the girls are doing everything to keep Khloe’s pregnancy a secret.
It all started when Kim posted this photo - the positioning of the three girls led fans to ask if they’re trying to hide Khloe’s baby bump.
So, we did some digging - are there any other photos from the last couple of months where they’ve tried to conceal her tummy?
In life, you realize there is a role for everyone you meet. Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it's worth it. -Unknown
Also, remember when this happened? Khloe had a worrying appointment with the doctor...
