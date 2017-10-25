6 Photos Of The Kardashians Trying To Hide Khloe's Pregnancy

Fans are continuing to speculate.

It seems that the Kardashians are going to all lengths to ensure that Khloe’s pregnancy is kept under wraps - if it turns out to be true!

Whilst Kim’s surrogate is rumoured to be pregnant with twins and younger sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child too, it seems that the girls are doing everything to keep Khloe’s pregnancy a secret.

It all started when Kim posted this photo - the positioning of the three girls led fans to ask if they’re trying to hide Khloe’s baby bump.

Take San Fran...? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onOct 23, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

So, we did some digging - are there any other photos from the last couple of months where they’ve tried to conceal her tummy?

There was the time that they went wine tasting... and she didn't drink.

#tonight #kuwtk A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) onOct 22, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

And when Kourtney posted a sweet tribute to her sister, but hid most of her body...

And when she sat down to catch up with Kylie... and talked about babies.

New YouTube Video is Live on the Kylie Cosmetics channel & on my app! Watch me and @khloekardashian try on all her @kyliecosmetics collaborations #KokoKollection A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onOct 24, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

And when Tristan posted a squad photo, but Khloe was bent down...

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) onSep 2, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

And then there was their Christmas photo in which fans couldn't decide...

Oh no big deal...just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) onOct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Also, remember when this happened? Khloe had a worrying appointment with the doctor...

