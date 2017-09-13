Kendall & Kylie Are Being Slammed For Cultural Appropriation Over Their Chinese Takeaway Handbag

Oh, and people think it's plagiarised too.

Seriously, we’re not even surprised when we read on social media that people aren’t happy with the Jenner girls anymore.

This time Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been accused of cultural insensitivity surrounding one of their new handbags in their latest collection.

The bag in question is shaped like a Chinese takeaway box and features a tiger and the slogan ‘KK Express Los Angeles’ written on the front.

People are less than impressed with the questionable design choice for cultural reasons but are also highly impressed with the fact it looks basically identical to one that fashion designer, Kate Spade designed in 2014.

Kate Spade's Chinese takeout bag should be mine because I'm such a foodie pic.twitter.com/1iSvnTcKei — Princess MacThompson (@PrincessSmilesz) February 7, 2014

MTV Asia reported on the bag and stated that it has “ruffled feathers in the Asian community”.

