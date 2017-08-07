Fans Are Divided Over The Fact That Kendall Jenner Seemingly Failed To Tip Her Bartender On A $24 Bill

We're not sure what to think of this, to be honest.

According to one bar in Brooklyn, New York, Kendall Jenner failed to tip her waiter on a $24 bill.

The bar has posted an alleged copy of Kendall’s supposed receipt which is signed by the reality star, but the tip section has been left blank.

The Instagram post is accompanied with a simple caption with reads, “Don’t forget to tip your bartender :)” and it’s cause quite a stir.

Whilst no one knows if the receipt is 100% legit Jenner, social media users have been quick to take sides and either judge Jenner or slam the bar for posting the photo in the first place.

Some fans have called Kendall "cheap" for not tipping with others responding that they themselves were a "bartender and we lived off of tips. Come on now".

Others, however, have taken Jenner’s side by commenting that “whoever posted this should get fired” and have deemed the move “unprofessional”.

It's a sad world.... Your own fans work in the service industry and you can't leave a tip for a $24 tab!!!! #yourworthless @KendallJenner https://t.co/Bs9syCiPZ6 — Shay (@itsmzshayshay) August 7, 2017

People idolise @KendallJenner yet she doesn't even leave a tip on a $24 dollar bill. (Min wage for bartender in US is £1.63) SKINT MEFF — Daryl Rowlands (@DarylRowlands) August 7, 2017

People bashing Kendall Jenner for not give a tip to a bartender as if other celebrities or their idols never did it before. — OG (@fuckasmebae) August 7, 2017

kendall jenner could really afford to put the entire country through college yet couldn't leave a tip for someone what a joke lol — T-Purv (@terradarling) August 7, 2017

Really!? CUSTOMERS ARENT OBLIGATED TO LEAVE A TIP!!! Not even @KendallJenner I seriously can not stress this enough. pic.twitter.com/Y4jhstkLu2 — SARA. (@Saramedina97) August 7, 2017

However, some fans have pointed out that according to Forbes, Kendall Jenner is worth $17 million, so they reckon she could probably afford a 20% tip on a $24 bill.

