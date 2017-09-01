Kendall Jenner Wasn't Picked For The 2017 Victoria's Secret Show & We Can 100% See Why

Gigi and Bella will be there...but no Kendall?!

We all look forward to the Victoria's Secret annual fashion don't we. If not for the gorgeous models walking the runway then definitely from world famous stars who bust out a hit or two.

However, one familiar face we'll not be seeing at this year's event in China is arguably the most famous model in the world: Kendall Jenner!

The reason behind her not pulling on the famous wings this year is reportedly down to the model herself and NOT the iconic lingerie company.

TMZ reported that Jenner didn’t even audition for the show by her own choice as she has signed a major "multi-million dollar deal" to be an ambassador for La Perla lingerie! And with either brand wanting to compete it was down to Kendall to choose!

Judging by Kendall's Insta, we think it is clear to see who she went with...

@laperlalingerie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) onAug 24, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

write to me @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) onAug 29, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

