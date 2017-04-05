“Epic Fail” People Are FURIOUS Over Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Advert Making Light Of Police Brutality

The advert shows Kendall ending a stand-off between protesters and police with a can of Pepsi.

Kendall Jenner’s managed to annoy most of the world with her latest project – an advert for Pepsi – after people have accused the ad of making light of the issues with police brutality and racial tensions in the USA.

People hit back on Twitter after the ad dropped last night, which sees Kendall ending a stand-off between police and protesters in the street by offering one of the officers a can of Pepsi.

Fans on Twitter were quick to spot the comparison between that and the real moment protester Ieshia Evans stood up to a line of armed police during a Black Lives Matter demonstration, which ended with her getting arrested.

HOW DARE KENDALL AND PEPSI MIMIC BLACK PEOPLE FIGHTING FOR BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS ...oh girl ...she messed tf up on this one pic.twitter.com/swlShP1XkQ — keyon (@kxyonn) April 4, 2017

Twitter was awash with people mocking the advert for cashing in on an important movement:

i just watched the kendall jenner pepsi® advert and nearly threw my phone in the canal — James Hadouken! (@JamesHadouken) April 5, 2017

Me when I saw kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial pic.twitter.com/5lhmx0H8iA — mar (@poeticsNormani) April 5, 2017

me watching the pepsi x kendall ad. pic.twitter.com/mLLkvyQfoj — (@DISTlNCT) April 4, 2017

"Yo Kendall, im gonna need you to come through with a pepsi, these cops are wildin" pic.twitter.com/dOpKnTq8LU — Kim Jong Tun (@ignant_) April 5, 2017

So all police needed was Pepsi?!?!!!? Thankyou Kendall for ending police brutality — Busola (@_busolaa) April 5, 2017

how nice of Kendall Jenner to stop in the middle of her photo shoot to end social injustices by giving that cop a Pepsi MLK who? Rosa who? — reggie (@1942bs) April 4, 2017

I can't believe Kendall Jenner ended police brutality and white supremacy with a can of Pepsi not bad for a girl with no talent — charlie (@lgbtgreene) April 4, 2017

New Pepsi ad is a total racist fail.

Kendall should've just kept doing her photoshooting — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) April 4, 2017

can't believe Kendall Jenner just solved institutionalized racism and oppression by giving a cop a pepsi. Groundbreaking — kels (@Kelsiekinss) April 4, 2017

HURRAY BLACKS! KENDALL HAS PROVED PEPSI STOPS POLICE BRUTALITY. WE MUST HAVE THIS SUGARY BULLET REPELLENT ON US AT ALL TIMES!!! — van lathan (@VanLathan) April 4, 2017

Following the backlash, Pepsi released a statement to AdWeek, reading, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey.”