Kem And Amber Could Be Walking Down The Aisle…But Not Anytime Soon

21 November 2017, 12:08

kem cetinay and amber davies

Amber’s hoping for a ring in the not too far future though.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won our hearts on this year’s Love Island when they became the winners of the ITVBe series and the pair have been growing stronger ever since.

Love Island’s Alex Bowen Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of GF Olivia Buckland On His Leg & Wow!

Showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon it seems like the young couple have been planning their future together which involves a wedding and tiny little Kembers when they ‘feel like it’s right’ of course.

 

Take me back to these Dubai nights

A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) onNov 20, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Gushing about the ‘Little Bit Leave It’ singer, Amber told OK!: “Kem is a sensible boy and I know there’s no way a proposal is coming anytime soon.”

“But if Kem proposed, I couldn’t say no, because I know that I want to be with him and I know that I’m in love with him.

“I would have to say yes. But it’s not happening any time soon! Give it two years.”

 

Obsessed with him

A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) onNov 2, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The 21-year-old who is keen on doing things the way her parents did- marriage first before kids- added: “We still need to do the stuff at the beginning of a relationship, otherwise you might as well retire, get married and have grandchildren in the next 18 months!”

Ah, young love. Bless ‘em.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Celeb Chat!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Capital 20th November 2017

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  9. 9
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  12. 12
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  22. 22
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  25. 25
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  36. 36
    It's a Beautiful World
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Thing About Love artwork
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site