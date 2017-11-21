Kem And Amber Could Be Walking Down The Aisle…But Not Anytime Soon

Amber’s hoping for a ring in the not too far future though.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won our hearts on this year’s Love Island when they became the winners of the ITVBe series and the pair have been growing stronger ever since.

Showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon it seems like the young couple have been planning their future together which involves a wedding and tiny little Kembers when they ‘feel like it’s right’ of course.

Take me back to these Dubai nights A post shared by Amber Davies (@amb_d) onNov 20, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Gushing about the ‘Little Bit Leave It’ singer, Amber told OK!: “Kem is a sensible boy and I know there’s no way a proposal is coming anytime soon.”

“But if Kem proposed, I couldn’t say no, because I know that I want to be with him and I know that I’m in love with him.

“I would have to say yes. But it’s not happening any time soon! Give it two years.”

Obsessed with him A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) onNov 2, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The 21-year-old who is keen on doing things the way her parents did- marriage first before kids- added: “We still need to do the stuff at the beginning of a relationship, otherwise you might as well retire, get married and have grandchildren in the next 18 months!”

Ah, young love. Bless ‘em.