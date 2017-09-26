Chris Hughes Reveals Katie Price Has Been'Sending Him 'Flirty' Messages Amidst Olivia Split Rumours

"The content of the messages makes me think she isn't joking!"

Katie Price made it fairly obvious that she fancied Love Island’s Chris Hughes when he appeared on Loose Women a few weeks ago, but now she seems to be taking it one step further.

According to Chris, she's actually texting him flirty messages!

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Chris revealed, "[Katie] has been sending me messages, but I've not been replying. I've shown them all to Olivia, so she's cool with it."

"At first I thought [Katie] being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages makes me think she isn't joking! It's very weird to think that three months ago no one knew who I was and now I have Katie Price texting me."

Chris had previously claimed that Katie was “a little bit full on! She’s funny, but interesting. She tried to message me on Twitter a little bit, but I just didn’t reply”.

The news comes whilst there are serious doubts over whether Chris and girlfriend Olivia are till together after reportedly having a very public bust up at the launch night for Chris & Kem's debut single.

The pair haven't been pictured together for a while which has further fuelled the rumours and Olivia also posted an emotional message to her fans.

