Chris Hughes Reveals Katie Price Has Been'Sending Him 'Flirty' Messages Amidst Olivia Split Rumours

26 September 2017, 17:53

Katie Price Reveals Her True Feelings About Love Island's Chris Hughes

00:55

"The content of the messages makes me think she isn't joking!"

Katie Price made it fairly obvious that she fancied Love Island’s Chris Hughes when he appeared on Loose Women a few weeks ago, but now she seems to be taking it one step further. 

According to Chris, she's actually texting him flirty messages!

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Chris revealed, "[Katie] has been sending me messages, but I've not been replying. I've shown them all to Olivia, so she's cool with it."

"At first I thought [Katie] being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages makes me think she isn't joking! It's very weird to think that three months ago no one knew who I was and now I have Katie Price texting me."

Chris had previously claimed that Katie was “a little bit full on! She’s funny, but interesting. She tried to message me on Twitter a little bit, but I just didn’t reply”.

Straight Outta Love Island Trailer

00:21

The news comes whilst there are serious doubts over whether Chris and girlfriend Olivia are till together after reportedly having a very public bust up at the launch night for Chris & Kem's debut single.

The pair haven't been pictured together for a while which has further fuelled the rumours and Olivia also posted an emotional message to her fans.

We actually caught up with Chris and Kem at V Festival and here's what happened...

Love Islands Chris & Kem Have Started Writing Music...Kinda!

00:49

