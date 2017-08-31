13RW's Katherine Langford Once Wrote A Lesbian Love Song About Her Classmate & It's Actually Beautiful

31 August 2017, 12:31

Katherine Langford Sings A Love Song For Her Classmate

02:26

Why didn't anyone ever do this for us?

If you still haven't watched 13 Reasons Why yet, where have you been and what on earth are you playing at?!

The show captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world when it was released earlier this year and Katherine Langford was one of the standout stars.

Turns out that the Australian actress, who plays Hannah Baker in the show, is actually a seriously talented musician as well.

 

21

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onApr 29, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Not only does she play the piano like an absolute pro, but she also has a stunning voice too!

So when her YouTube channel was unearthed, you can imagine how excited we were when to discover that she'd actually posted videos of some of her original songs.

One of those was a love song dedicated to a girl at her school named Zoe Bosch and it's one of the most heartwarming and loveable tributes ever! Just check out the video above...

 

I have a fan

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onJan 31, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

Katherine sings about just how great Zoe is and reveals that she's got a crush on her fellow student - after seeing this we now totally have a crush on Katherine, but how can we ever match up to the amazing Zoe? *sighs*

Since the video was rediscovered, reports have revealed that Zoe Bosch was Head Girl at Perth Modern School, which the pair attended for several years, with Katherine even wearing her school uniform to perform the track in the video.

 

Shout out to everyone doing exams at the moment. I know there may be a heap of pressure right now, so just a friendly reminder that your marks DO NOT define you. Yes, education is important. And yes, you want to do your best. But at the end of the day, your wellbeing is the most important thing and there are a million pathways to get you where you want to go. If you're feeling the weight of expectation – whether it be from your parents, your school, your teachers, or even yourself - please remember you're worth more than a mark, and there's a big future ahead waiting for you. Good luck, and take care of yourselves - you got this! Xx --------- Ps. thankyou to all the glorious teachers who got me through high school

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onMay 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The actress has never spoken out publicly about her sexuality, but has previously talked about her experiences at High School in a few interviews.

Speaking to LA Times, Katherine said, "My high school experience was a lot happier than Hannah Baker's. I went to a gifted and talented school, so I was surrounded by really interesting people from all different walks of life and I had a really strong friend group."

"The school was very liberal in that I had freedom. During my study periods I wasn't being watched by a teacher so I would go to the auditorium and write songs."

"That's maybe one of the reasons why I was able to become an actor, because I was given the freedom to do that."

 

Hur

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onOct 1, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

So whatever happend to Zoe Bosch then?

Well she's reportedly now a support worker and still lives in Perth

We hope they're still friends too!

