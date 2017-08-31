13RW's Katherine Langford Once Wrote A Lesbian Love Song About Her Classmate & It's Actually Beautiful

Katherine Langford Sings A Love Song For Her Classmate 02:26

Why didn't anyone ever do this for us?

If you still haven't watched 13 Reasons Why yet, where have you been and what on earth are you playing at?!

The show captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world when it was released earlier this year and Katherine Langford was one of the standout stars.

> 7 Things That Are Confirmed To Happen In '13 Reasons Why’ Season 2

Turns out that the Australian actress, who plays Hannah Baker in the show, is actually a seriously talented musician as well.

21 A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onApr 29, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Not only does she play the piano like an absolute pro, but she also has a stunning voice too!

So when her YouTube channel was unearthed, you can imagine how excited we were when to discover that she'd actually posted videos of some of her original songs.

One of those was a love song dedicated to a girl at her school named Zoe Bosch and it's one of the most heartwarming and loveable tributes ever! Just check out the video above...

I have a fan A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onJan 31, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

Katherine sings about just how great Zoe is and reveals that she's got a crush on her fellow student - after seeing this we now totally have a crush on Katherine, but how can we ever match up to the amazing Zoe? *sighs*

Since the video was rediscovered, reports have revealed that Zoe Bosch was Head Girl at Perth Modern School, which the pair attended for several years, with Katherine even wearing her school uniform to perform the track in the video.

The actress has never spoken out publicly about her sexuality, but has previously talked about her experiences at High School in a few interviews.

Speaking to LA Times, Katherine said, "My high school experience was a lot happier than Hannah Baker's. I went to a gifted and talented school, so I was surrounded by really interesting people from all different walks of life and I had a really strong friend group."

"The school was very liberal in that I had freedom. During my study periods I wasn't being watched by a teacher so I would go to the auditorium and write songs."

"That's maybe one of the reasons why I was able to become an actor, because I was given the freedom to do that."

Hur A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) onOct 1, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

So whatever happend to Zoe Bosch then?

Well she's reportedly now a support worker and still lives in Perth

We hope they're still friends too!

Whilst you're here, check out this video of Zach from 13 Reasons Why because he can really sing too...

WATCH: Zach From '13 Reasons Why' Can Sing Too! 00:58

Get yourself into the Capital app for more amazing celeb news andcheck out some of the biggest hits around whilst you're there!