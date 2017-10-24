Fans Rush To Support CBB's Jordan Davies After He Sliced His Head Open In Horror Gym Accident

24 October 2017, 17:13

Jordan Davies

This one looks like it seriously hurt!

When you're at the gym, the idea is to work out and get fitter/stronger/healthier, however Celebrity Big Brother star Jordan Davies left his latest gym session a bit worse for wear after running into some metal stairs.

The incident caused Jordan to sustain a HUGE cut to the very top of his head and according to the man himself he had to have 32 staples put in to help fix him up.

Alongside a picture on Instagram of himself with two members of hospital staff, Jordan wrote, 'Big thanks to the ladies who looked after me and just put 32 staples in my head (heart emoji) could have been a lot worse'.

Jordan Davies
(Pic: Instagram)

The former Ibiza Weekender star then took to Twitter to share a seriously gruesome picture of the actual cut on his head, writing, 'Thanks for all the support.. I’m fine now after a stupid amount of staples. time to rest'.

As we said this picture is pretty gruesome, so if you're particularly squeamish you might wanna look away now.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts with Jordan and sent him messages of support...

But what Jordan was most upset about was not being able to go back to the gym for at least two weeks whilst his head heals! He ttok to Twitter again and explained, 'No gym until I fly to Australia in a few weeks now.  FML.. gonna look a mess', alongside a whlae emoji.

But at least he's making the most of it - he's decided to use it as part of his Halloween costume for this year. Can't fault that commitment to Halloween Jordan!

Visit the site