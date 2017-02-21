WATCH: Joey Essex Dropped The F-Word On This Morning And Phil & Holly Weren't Impressed

21 February 2017, 10:57

Joey Essex swears on This morning. Live Tv goes wrong

00:40

Poor Phil & Holly were left looking a bit red-faced on Monday's edition of This Morning...

A technical hitch resulted in Joey Essex' mic being left on as he was back in his dressing room, only for the audience to be able to hear every single word he was saying. 

During a cooking segment with Gino D'Campo, 'This Morning' viewers were eavesdropping on Joey appearing to slag off his surroundings, describing it as a "F*****g S******e." Ouch. 

Picture: ITV

It actually took Phil & Holly a while to realise what was going on and Holly immediately chirped up with, "Is that the dulcet tones of Joey Essex we can hear?" 

The presenting duo quickly apologised minutes later. 

WATCH: 8 Yr-Old Kai Performs 'Thinking Out Loud' With No Idea That Ed Sheeran Is Right Behind Him!

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Jeremy Kyle Blasts The Audience For Laughing

00:59

Trending On Capital FM

Adele Grammys 2017

The Ultimate Girl-Boss, Adele, Reveals She’s Raising Her Son To Respect Powerful Women

Adele

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Pink Hair feature

To Peach or Not To Peach? 8 Celebs That Have Dyed Their Hair Peachy Pink

BRITs 2016

BRIT Awards - 42 Of The Best Dressed Celebrities Through The Years

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  7. 7
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site