WATCH: Joey Essex Dropped The F-Word On This Morning And Phil & Holly Weren't Impressed
21 February 2017, 10:57
Joey Essex swears on This morning. Live Tv goes wrong
00:40
Poor Phil & Holly were left looking a bit red-faced on Monday's edition of This Morning...
A technical hitch resulted in Joey Essex' mic being left on as he was back in his dressing room, only for the audience to be able to hear every single word he was saying.
During a cooking segment with Gino D'Campo, 'This Morning' viewers were eavesdropping on Joey appearing to slag off his surroundings, describing it as a "F*****g S******e." Ouch.
Picture: ITV
It actually took Phil & Holly a while to realise what was going on and Holly immediately chirped up with, "Is that the dulcet tones of Joey Essex we can hear?"
The presenting duo quickly apologised minutes later.
Anyone else hear @JoeyEssex_ swear on @thismorning then? #thismorning— James (@james_john12) February 20, 2017
Not complaining. But the sound tech guy forgot to mute Joey Essex' mic and certainly heard a swear @thismorning— Grant Edwards (@DancerGrant2013) February 20, 2017
If Joey Essex got any thicker he'd clot!— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 20, 2017
