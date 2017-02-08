Jeremy McConnell Finally Speaks Out About Stephanie Davis' Baby & Takes A DNA Test

Jeremy McConnell and Stephanie Davis' story has been plastered across every newspaper and magazine ever since they left the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2016, but since Steph became pregnant and gave birth to her son Caben-Albi, things have become a bit more complicated.

The pair split up following a relationship that both have described as negative and toxic, but since Steph announced she was pregnant shortly after the couple split, there has been doubts about who the father of her baby is.

Jeremy has claimed that he isn't 100% sure that he is the father to Caben-Albi and had claimed that he wanted to take a DNA test in order to make sure. After Steph gave birth three weeks ago, that DNA test has now taken place...

It took place backstage at ITV show This Morning, where Jeremy was appearing in order to speak out about his feelings on the situation for the very first time.

During the interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Jeremy revealed that he and Steph did love each other at the time, but that there was just too much negativity in their relationship for it to continue.

"We did love each other but there was so much pressure when we got out [of the Celebrity Big Brother house]. We tried to fix it so many times. I wasn’t perfect in the relationship."

When asked about the high profile nature of the relationship, Jeremy claimed, "I wasn’t used to any of that and I was probably immature. I’ve learnt and it’s something you have to go through."

Explaining how Steph broke the news that she was pregnant, Jeremy explained, "She called me and she’d done a blood test and said she’s pregnant. She told me personally that she was with other people. The relationship was so toxic and she had her own issues, so I didn’t wanna put her or the baby at risk."

During the interview, the Irish model admitted that he had indeed been unfaithful during their relationship, saying, "Yeah I did sleep with other people and there was instances where I did. There were certain times, but there were reasons and I take full responsibility. We were on and off, we’d break up and I’d be with someone. The arguments were too much."

But whilst Jeremy admitted to cheating on Steph on numerous occasions during the relationship, he also stated that she was "totally faithful when we were together". During a month when they had split up, Steph reportedly slept with Ex On The Beach star Joshua Ritchie, with the news emerging after Josh shared a video of the pair together on social media.

"I’ve never said once that I’m not the father. I’m not fame hungry and I’ve been offered all these deals before. There was a month I didn’t know about and I just want clarity. It shouldn’t be dealt with like this but when she makes it so public I have to", Jeremy stated.

"If he is my flesh and blood then I will step up to my responsibilities. I want to step up to the plate but I'm not being given that opportunity at the moment, my hands are tied. She banned me from the birth. There was no contact though. My responsibility as a father starts when the baby is born. I don't owe anything to Steph. If she had asked me to be at the birth then I would have been there 100 per cent.”

Since the interview aired on TV, Steph has taken to Twitter to make her feelings known about what Jeremy had to say. Instead of tweeting out her feelings, the actress decided to like a number of posts from her followers who had claimed that Jeremy was not being 100% truthful during his interview...

Oh but he never said the baby wasn't his did he ? @JezzaMcConnell absolute liar ! Keep your head help highly @Stephdavis77 pic.twitter.com/izyHC7fiTC — ALICE_IS_BACK (@aliceisback12) February 8, 2017

Can't believe people are giving @jezzamcconnell sympathy what about the sympathy for @Stephdavis77 and the 9mths of hell he put her through — TeamStephanieDavis (@Team__Stephanie) February 8, 2017

@thismorning @JezzaMcConnell OMG he's playing this out on TV? Really? Poor child, poor mother.

And @Schofe ... you're worth more than this — It's Fergie (@Andwhileimhere) February 8, 2017

Now that he has taken the DNA test, the truth about whether he is the father or not should be revealed soon enough and hopefully the pair can move on from this in a dignified way, whatever the outcome.

