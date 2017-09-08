Steph Davis Thinks Jeremy McConnell Is Trying To 'Wind Her Up' As His New Girlfriend Is Revealed

Apparently she hit the roof when the new love interest was unveiled...

Following Jeremy McConnell's conviction for assaulting Stephanie Davis, he was ordered to refrain from contacting his ex girlfriend.

But with the power of social media, the pair are highly likely to see news about each other at some point and the news of Jez's latest love interest has reportedly already reached and really annoyed Steph.

Steph is allegedly furious that Jeremy is showing off his romance with make up artist Mandi Flood on social media and she's taken it as a personal insult.

Missed him for the laughs still laughing #barney @jeremymcconnellcooke

When Steph and Jeremy briefly split earlier this year, it was claimed that Jez and Mandi were regularly meeting up and now it seems that things are moving forward once again.

Speaking to The Sun, sources close to Steph claimed, "Steph hit the roof when she saw the pictures of Mandi and Jeremy together. They’ve known each other for years and although they have hooked up in the past, it was nothing serious."

"Steph asked Jeremy to cut all contact with her when they were together. Jeremy did it for an easy life, but now he’s single again he’s met up with Mandi and is letting his hair down."

The laugh until the occasion got the better of me thanks for the jacket @jeremymcconnellcooke

They went on to add, "Steph thinks it’s a dig at her and has taken it really personally. She thinks Jeremy is trying to wind her up."

With Jeremy seemingly moving on, Steph then took to Instagram and shared a revealing post of herself in a bath robe, with many people claiming she's showing Jeremy 'just what he lost'...

What's the story morning glory

