Jeremy McConnell Could Be Sent To Prison After Having A Hair Transplant

22 November 2017, 16:12

Jeremy McConnell

But it actually makes a lot of sense.

As much as it might sound strange that someone having a hair transplant could see them ending up in prison, that appears to be a reality for former Celebrity Big Brother star Jeremy McConnell.

After his well publicised rollercoaster of a relationship with actress Stephanie Davis ended with him being handed a community service order, it's now being claimed that Jeremy breached that order when he headed to Turkey for his recent hair transplant.

Speaking to The Sun, a source reveaed, "Jeremy has been reckless and stupid to think that the law wouldn't catch up with him. He skipped dates so he could go out partying with his mates in Turkey and now it's caught up with him."

Jeremy McConnell's Hair Transplant
(Pic: Snapchat)

The source went on to add, "Jeremy doesn't seem that bothered about going back into court but that could all change depending on what the judge decides."

Jeremy decided to have a full hair and beard transplant in order to support upcoming project that he's doing, but if he's skipped community service dates to have it done, it could end up to be a bad move.

It's believed that Jeremy is due to appear in court on Thursday 22nd November with a judge set to decide on his fate.

