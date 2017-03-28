Jeremy McConnell Reportedly Dropped From Ex On The Beach After Steph Davis Assault Arrest

"The show will now go ahead without him".

In recent weeks, reports had suggested that Jeremy McConnell had signed up to take part in the upcoming series of Ex On The Beach, but following his arrest for allegedly assaulting ex GF Stephanie Davis, producers have apparently dropped him from the show.

It had been claimed that Jeremy would come face to face on the show with another of Steph's exes, Sam Reece, but that all now appears to be out the window.

Speaking to a tabloid, a source said, "MTV bosses wanted to get Jeremy on-board for years and finally managed to sign him up. But his legal troubles have left them no choice but to axe him from the cast. The show will now go ahead without him."

It appeared that things were improving between the two recently when Steph liked a picture of Jeremy holding their son Caben-Albi on Instagram, however she has since removed the like and Jeremy has blocked her on Twitter.

Due to the ongoing police investigation, Steph and Jeremy are not allowed to speak to each other and another source revealed, "Stephanie and Jeremy have not been in contact since the arrest last week."

"But it wasn’t long before Stephanie made contact with Jeremy by liking a photo of him with Caben on Instagram. She’s since unliked the post but her olive branch didn’t go unnoticed by Jeremy."

According to the source, the pair are hoping to talk and sort things out once the dust settles following the police investigation.

But given the fact that Jeremy has actively moved to block Steph on social media and the fact that he also has an assault charge looming over his head, we're not sure what's going to happen with the pair.

Let's just hope that things work out in the best interests of their two month old son.

