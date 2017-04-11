WATCH: This Video Of Jeremy McConnell Failing To Change His Son's Nappy Has Split Opinions

Whilst babies are cute and cuddly, they can also kick up quite a stink, as new dad Jeremy McConnell recently found out!

Even though Jeremy and Stephanie Davis have had a rollercoaster of a relationship, which recently resulted in Jeremy being arrested for an alleged assault, Steph took to Instagram to share this pretty hilarious video of Jez attempting to change son Caben Albi's nappy for the first time...

Whilst changing a baby's nappy might not be the favourite job of many people, when you've gotta do it, you've gotta do it - although Jez appeared to fail on this occasion.

Thinking the whole event was super funny, Steph decided to share her findings on Insta, but the video appears to have split opinions amongst people with some thinking it was really funny and others thinking Jeremy needs to sort himself out.

Steph humorously captioned the vid, saying 'Is it bad that I enjoy watching him heave?..... Daddy changing Cabens poo poo nappy for the first time. Cabens face like..... it wasn't me'.

One Instagram user commented 'Oh for god sake, get on with it! He really is a complete idiot!', whilst another user said, 'My bloke has changed nappys since day 1 never seen him heave'.

But others thought the video was great with one person saying, 'My little girl who is almost two is watching video laughing !!! Proper ROFL' and another commenting, 'So funny, but it's not like Caben had a kebab and 10 pints from the night before...it's not that bad. You need to film round 2, he must complete the job'.

Even Jeremy's cousin Emma added a comment to the video, writing 'Jeremy ya big softie ya, you should seen his nappies'.



Where do you stand on this vid then? Did it make you ROFL or just annoy you?

