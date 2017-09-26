WATCH: Never Forget The Time Jeremy Kyle Almost Puked On Stage After This Guest's Grim Confession

26 September 2017, 15:40

Jeremy Kyle Nearly Vomits On Stage

00:50

We'll never get over this!

The Jeremy Kyle Show is the gift that keeps on giving and this was a moment that we just can't stop watching.

Jez is known for his sometimes brutal responses to guests and this one was a straight up dose of realness.

After 'Mr Lover Man' Joe entered the stage and made an apparently disgusting claim about a fellow guest on stage (we're not sure exactly what was said because it was bleeped out), Jeremy couldn't cope. Check it out in the video above!

WATCH: Jeremy Kyle Blasts The Audience For Laughing

00:59

Clearly shaken by what was said, Jez had to take a second to sit on the edge of the stage before heading out the back to explain to viewers how what was said made him feel sick.

Jeremy explained, "I apologise for many things, but most of all I apologise for that last part. I'm just...I'm just (vomit face)".

We've never seen Jeremy so affected by a guest's comments on the show, so let's hope he's managed to get over this one by now!

Whilst you're here, check out the time Jeremy proper laid into a guest on his show...

WATCH: Jeremy Kyle Lays Into Guest On His Show

01:06

