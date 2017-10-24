Wow! Jemma Lucy Looks Unrecognisable In These Throwback Modelling Pics Before All Those Tattoos

Minds blown!

From Ex On The Beach To Celebrity Big Brother, Jemma Lucy has made an impact on our screens like no other.

We all know her for having a tonne of tattoos all over her body, but some throwback photos before her inked up days have emerged and we legit nearly didn't recognise her at all!

> From Reality Stars To Sports Heroes - Here Are The I'm A Celebrity 2017 Campmate Rumours

Let's just remind you of Jem's current tatted up look...



(Picture: Instagram)

And now prepare yourselves because here is Jemma Lucy minus her tattoos...



(Pic: George Richardson)

Yep...mind blown right? No face tattoos or anything!

What's more, Jemma actually went by her real name of Jemma Henley back then and these were way before her days on EOTB etc. Although that wasn't Jem's first TV appearance.

Turns out she actually began her TV career on Channel 4 show Brat Camp in 2005 as an angsty 15 year old who was sent to a US camp for troubled teens by her parents who were fed up with her bad behaviour.



(Pic: George Richardson)

Jem did have a few small tattoos when these pics were taken, but nothing like the many she has today. Amongst thet tatts she's had done over the years, one of her most wild was a large inking of a naked Katie Price on her leg.

Sadly Jem and Katie went on to become bitter enemies, so that one might be a bit of a regret.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Music & Celeb Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Jemma Lucy got into a heated argument with eventual CBB winner Sarah Harding...