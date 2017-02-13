FYI Game Of Thrones' Jason Momoa Did Not Look Like This 17 Years Ago (Still Hot AF Though)

13 February 2017, 11:55

Jason Momoa Instagram

Forget the war-loving Dothraki king and welcome the cutest 2000 star you'll ever lay your eyes on.

Beardy dudes are hot, that's just the age we live in. However if we were to rewind roughly a decade or two, that just wasn't the case and Jason Momoa is all the evidence you need.

We're 99.999% Sure That Jason Momoa's Message Means Khal Drogo Is Returning To Game Of Thrones!

A video of the 'Game Of Thrones' star in a 2000 episode of Baywatch has started to do the rounds online and we're trying to figure out why exactly it has taken us this long to stumble upon this clip.

"Jason...no Mr...just Jason" - and then our heart stopped beating. The episode takes place in Hawaii, where Momoa was born. In the clip, the heartthrob plays an 18 year old driver who looks pretty sweet in a cowboy hat!

jason momoa 2000

PIC: Baywatch/YouTube

There’s One Thing That Maisie Williams Really Hates About Game Of Thrones & We Don't Blame Her

So, let's all remember, that as much as we do love current Momoa, spare a thought for 2000 Momoa, if you're more a pretty-boy kinda individual.

