Jamie Vardy Shares Hilarious Apology To Wife Rebekah & Admits Voting For Her To Do 'I'm A Celeb' Trial

We can only imagine her reaction when she finds out!

When the celebs enter the jungle they would expect to have the support of their family for the next few weeks.

Sadly for Rebekah Vardy, it seems that whilst trying to be supportive her husband Jamie has actually helped to condemn her into taking part in a Bushtucker Trial!

> There Was A Mistake We All Missed During The First 'I'm A Celeb' Trial & Now We Don't Know What To Think



Viewers at home can vote for which campmate they want to take part in the trials each day and Rebekah was chosen alongside Toff for one of the eating challenges.

If you’re ever considering eating sheep’s anus, let this picture be a warning to you #loveher #hilarious #facials @itvimacelebrity A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) onNov 22, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

After the challenge aired, Jamie took to social media and revealed that he'd actually voted 5 TIMES for Rebekah to be put through the trial.

He wrote, 'Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial. Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you’re fearless & you proved me right'.

Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you’re fearless & you proved me right pic.twitter.com/a831HsTLtQ — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 23, 2017

What would your reaction be if your bae voted for you to take part in horrific challenges on national TV?

Good luck to you when Bek does find out Jamie!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out the moment Toff got covered in 'dunny juice' whilst cleaning the toilet...