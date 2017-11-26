WATCH: James Franco Reveals Why He Just HAD To Get Butt-Naked For 'The Disaster Artist'

There's method behind the madness.

Fresh off of the release of their brand new movie 'The Disaster Artist', the Franco brothers dropped by the Capital studio for a quick chat with Jimmy Hill.

Apart from the fact that they're both dreamy AF and every movie they star in is a bonafide hit, the brothers were genuine sweethearts!

Their new flick, 'The Disaster Artist' revolves around the making of the now cult-classic movie 'The Room' which is infamously terrible yet, now, a much loved piece of cinema history.

During one of the more intense scenes in the film, Tommy, James Franco's character is shown (apart from a sock) fully nude... And of course, Jimmy just had to ask him about it.

Words from the Wiseau: Always give the people what they want. #TheDisasterArtist pic.twitter.com/NYtAAG0E8K — The Disaster Artist (@DisasterArtist) November 16, 2017

Dave was quick to reveal that the nudity wasn't actually awkward for either them. N'aww - brothers in arms!

