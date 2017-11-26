WATCH: James Franco Reveals Why He Just HAD To Get Butt-Naked For 'The Disaster Artist'

Now Playing
26 November 2017, 19:30
There's method behind the madness.
Fresh off of the release of their brand new movie 'The Disaster Artist', the Franco brothers dropped by the Capital studio for a quick chat with Jimmy Hill.
Apart from the fact that they're both dreamy AF and every movie they star in is a bonafide hit, the brothers were genuine sweethearts!
Their new flick, 'The Disaster Artist' revolves around the making of the now cult-classic movie 'The Room' which is infamously terrible yet, now, a much loved piece of cinema history.
During one of the more intense scenes in the film, Tommy, James Franco's character is shown (apart from a sock) fully nude... And of course, Jimmy just had to ask him about it.
Words from the Wiseau: Always give the people what they want. #TheDisasterArtist pic.twitter.com/NYtAAG0E8K— The Disaster Artist (@DisasterArtist) November 16, 2017
Dave was quick to reveal that the nudity wasn't actually awkward for either them. N'aww - brothers in arms!
