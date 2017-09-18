"It's Gonna Be Terrific" James Corden Reveals He & His Wife Are Having A Baby Girl!

He sounds so excited!

With his wife Julia five months pregnant, James Corden has finally revealed that the couple are set to have a baby girl!

They were both on the red carpet at the Emmys recently and James gushed about how excited he was!

In an interview with Extra, James revealed, "She'll be arriving Christmas - we're very excited. It will be great, lovely. We're having a little girl, it's gonna be terrific."



(Pic: PA)

The pair are already parents to Max (5) and Carey (2), but it sounds like they may not be done after their new child arrives. "We said it was done after two, so who knows?", James told 'Extra' host Mario Lopez, so we may have to get excited all over again in the future!

Speaking about Julia's pregnancy, James joked, "I'm here with my wife and she's five months pregnant, so it's mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks."

"That's all I'm really doing, I walk around thinking, 'Where could I hide snacks?' Because she's gonna get hungry every seven minutes."

Getting a lift to work with this little chaffinch today! This is my 1st Instagram post!!!! A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden) onApr 13, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Well we wish them all the best and can't wait to see some pictures of the little one after she's born at the end of the year!

