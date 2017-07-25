Fans Hit Out On Twitter As Prankster Jack Jones Is Filmed Unleashing Racist & Homophobic Abuse

The incident occured during an argument with someone in the street.

When online prank videos were becoming the biggest thing on social media, there was one guy who was raking in tonnes of views - Jack Jones.

The Kent-based prankster was famous for his videos where he'd tickle people on the chin or steal people's hats, but now Jack's come in for some online hate due to a leaked video of him shouting abuse at someone, which is being called out as racist and homophobic.

The video above shows the social media star shouting abuse at an unknown person and at the moment it's not known exactly who that is or how the argument began.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about Jack's actions in the video however...

Wow he managed to be racist, homophobic and prejudice all in this 10 second clip — Stern John (@LiamSweeney_) July 24, 2017

Someone's true colours have shown #racist — HumzaKhan (@HumzaKhan___) July 24, 2017

The girl be like.... pic.twitter.com/7Pp5aD4Bdu — Dean Ryan (@Dean_Ryan7) July 24, 2017

Jack's online career has seen its fair share of controversies in the last few years, with one of the most famous incidents arriving when Jack had pizza slapped in his face by former pal and fellow prankster DiscoBoy.

After not taking kindly to the prank, Jack called the police and his former friend was arrested for common assault but the charges were later dropped.

Many people claimed that Jack was hypocritical for reacting so badly when he pranks unknowing people in the street all the time, but he didn't seem to see the funny side of things when the tables were turned.

Even DiscoBoy had his say on this latest video revelation...

There's a reason why I smacked him with pizza that's because the bloke is a proper tool and very abusive — DiscoBoy (@DiscoBoyUk) July 24, 2017

There have also been reports claiming that many of the people in Jack's reaction videos are paid actors and those accusations have haunted him for a long time.

This latest video hasn't exactly painted him in a great light and Jack was quick to respond to the many messages from people slamming him for his actions, although it wasn't an apology as you might expect.

Instead the prankster shared two messages, one claiming that he loves his haters and the other seemingly suggesting that people sharing their messages of distaste to his comments are sheep...

To all my haters ... I love you — Jackjonestv (@jackjonestv) July 25, 2017

One person even shared the original video with the Police on Twitter...

@metpoliceuk please can you look at this video #jackjones being homophobic and racist, how can I make a formal complaint — Pop Music (@PopNewsMusicc) July 24, 2017

...so it looks as though there is sure to be more to this story in the very near future.

