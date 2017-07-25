Fans Hit Out On Twitter As Prankster Jack Jones Is Filmed Unleashing Racist & Homophobic Abuse

25 July 2017, 16:06

Jack Jones

The incident occured during an argument with someone in the street.

When online prank videos were becoming the biggest thing on social media, there was one guy who was raking in tonnes of views - Jack Jones.

The Kent-based prankster was famous for his videos where he'd tickle people on the chin or steal people's hats, but now Jack's come in for some online hate due to a leaked video of him shouting abuse at someone, which is being called out as racist and homophobic.

> Steph Davis SLAMS Jeremy McConnell, Telling Fans Caben-Albi Won’t Grow Up “Like His Father”

The video above shows the social media star shouting abuse at an unknown person and at the moment it's not known exactly who that is or how the argument began.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about Jack's actions in the video however...

Jack's online career has seen its fair share of controversies in the last few years, with one of the most famous incidents arriving when Jack had pizza slapped in his face by former pal and fellow prankster DiscoBoy.

After not taking kindly to the prank, Jack called the police and his former friend was arrested for common assault but the charges were later dropped.

Many people claimed that Jack was hypocritical for reacting so badly when he pranks unknowing people in the street all the time, but he didn't seem to see the funny side of things when the tables were turned.

Even DiscoBoy had his say on this latest video revelation...

There have also been reports claiming that many of the people in Jack's reaction videos are paid actors and those accusations have haunted him for a long time.

This latest video hasn't exactly painted him in a great light and Jack was quick to respond to the many messages from people slamming him for his actions, although it wasn't an apology as you might expect.

Instead the prankster shared two messages, one claiming that he loves his haters and the other seemingly suggesting that people sharing their messages of distaste to his comments are sheep...

One person even shared the original video with the Police on Twitter...

...so it looks as though there is sure to be more to this story in the very near future.

The Trailer For Riverdale Season 2 Is Here & OMG

We knew the cast were filming but OMG, we were not expecting THIS! They debuted the season 2 trailer at Comic Con and we just weren't prepared for how dark it is.

00:59

Download The Capital App For All The Latest Music News & The Biggest Music Hits

Trending On Capital FM

Love Island

The Creator Of Love Island Reckons We Might Get An LGBTQ Version & YES!

Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  6. 6
    Numb artwork
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  7. 7
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  8. 8
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrqiue feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  11. 11
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  12. 12
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  13. 13
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  16. 16
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  22. 22
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  23. 23
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  24. 24
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  25. 25
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  29. 29
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  30. 30
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  31. 31
    Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
    Major Lazer
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  33. 33
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  35. 35
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  36. 36
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  37. 37
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  38. 38
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  39. 39
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site