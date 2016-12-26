Jack & Conor Maynard Tell The Best Worst Christmas Cracker Jokes Ever!

By Matt Garforth

"What does Miley Cyrus eat at Christmas?"

Jack, we love you, your YouTube videos are hilarious and you keep us chuckling when you're on air...

But you *really* need to find a better source for your Christmas material!

Jack & Conor Maynard's Christmas Crackers *tumbleweed* 02:00

> Capital's A-Z Of 2016: EVERYTHING That Mattered In The Last 12 Months

Jack & Conor Maynard took over Capital this Boxing Day, and decided to recycle some of the "best" Christmas cracker jokes.

As hard as he tried, Jack couldn't make his brother laugh (well, not with the jokes...) - and we DID learn that Conor is competitive af when it comes to working out the punchline!

You can listen back to Jack & Conor's Boxing Day Special via the Capital App until Sunday, 1st January 2017.

You May Also Like...