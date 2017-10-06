Your Responses On Instagram Polls Aren't Anonymous & Now We Regret All Those Joke Answers

Let's all panic together in 3...2...1...

If you use Instagram, you'll have undoubtedly seen the latest addition to Stories - Instagram Polls.

Yes, people can now ask us all questions and we can respond witihing Instagram stories. However many people thought that their answers were anonymous, but sadly we're here to tell you that that's not the case.

> If You're In Your First Few Weeks Of Uni, You've Probably Already Received One Of These Eight Texts From Your Parents

Many people are now beginning to realise that the joke answers they tapped on their friend's poll can now be seen by that friend and they could come across as pretty savage.



(GIF: Giphy)

People took to Twitter to share their shock that their answers aren't secret and it sounds like there is a lot of regret out there!

So instagram added a new poll feature but u can literally see who votes what answer. I CAN NOW SEE ALL MY H8ERS. — austin (@awstennn) October 4, 2017

um instagram is really trying to start some beef by showing who voted what in the new poll feature... — P (@paaaaarsa) October 4, 2017

Literally after voting on every single Instagram poll this morning only to find out they can see what you voted,thought it was like twitter — Phil Bermingham (@BerminghamPhil1) October 4, 2017

pouring one out for everyone who hadn't realised that your answers in an Instagram story poll aren't anonymous — Hannah Louise (@hannahlouisef) October 5, 2017

Bruh I didn’t know instagram told you who voted what on that poll thing I voted yes to people asking if they were ugly omg — October 16th (@kritarxx) October 6, 2017

When one of your followers votes in your poll, you get a notification which tells you exactly how they've voted, so if you've given a joke answer because you thought the person couldn't see it...uh oh!

um @Brandonwoelfel whY ARENT U SUPPORTING MY DREAMS pic.twitter.com/Uo0jrdNfcH — P (@paaaaarsa) October 4, 2017

Let's spread the message and make sure there aren't any unceccessary beefs starting accidentally.

> Download Our Fancy New App For More Helpful Social Media Hints!

Whilst you're here, check out this handy iPhone tip that'll turn your phone into a HUGE soundsystem...