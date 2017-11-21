I’m A Celebrity Star Rebekah Vardy Is Exempt From Tonight's Bushtucker Trial & Here's The Reason Why

Rebekah’s got an “aversion” to fish, apparently.

Rebekah Vardy got I’m A Celebrity fans cringing with awkwardness when she claimed that she was famous for her "charity work" and not for being the wife of famous Leicester City football player, Jamie Vardy.

However, now she’s probably going to be the subject of memes yet again after it was revealed that she would not be taking part in tonight’s fishy Bushtucker Trial.

Thanks to the mum-of-four’s fish allergy, she won’t be taking part in tonight’s Flushed Out challenge which will see unlucky camper, Amir Khan stuck in a narrow tank of water filled with some creepy crawlies as he tries to retrieve stars as the water rises.

Looking forward to tonight’s episode of @itvimacelebrity A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) onNov 20, 2017 at 10:01am PST

According to Rebekah’s bestie Nicola McLean, Rebekah is in fact allergic to shellfish and not being a wimp.

Nicola told The Sun: “Obviously [ITV] are conscious of campmates’ health, so they allergy test you and I know she has come back allergic to shell fish, so they won’t let her do any fish-based activity.

She continued: “It’s such a shame as she would have been brilliant at it.

“I know swimming with fish won’t kill her but it’s all health and safety first.”

Rebekah's not the only one that's been ruffling some feathers on the show...