‘I’m A Celebrity’ Fans Are Convinced Stanley Johnson Secretly Let One Rip On The Show

"Did Stanley just crack a fart on live TV?"

‘I’m A Celeb’ is all about the Bushtucker Trials and disgusting creepy crawlies. With a boring diet of mainly beans and rice, it’s no wonder that campmate Stanley had to let one rip.

Or so fans of the show seem to think.

It all happened on Thursday night’s show when Stanley and the campmates were walking towards Ant and Dec to their task and a suspicious sound could be heard as the 77-year-old went towards the presenters. However, fans were confused about whether or not the sound was a fart as Stanley kept the straightest face all through.

One fan tweeted: “Did anyone hear stanley fart ? I'm sure I heard Stanley fart entering the trials haha I demand a replay” while another quipped: “Did Stanley really just fart whilst walking into the trial!?”

Yo did Stanley Johnson just crack a fart on live TV pic.twitter.com/XQYl0RKrtD — JP (@prole_joe) November 23, 2017

Oh my god Stanley did fart I blamed my mother #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere — Gabriela (@Lela_Mourelle) November 23, 2017

Did Stanley really just fart whilst walking into the trial!? @imacelebrity — bethan (@bethanhartillx) November 23, 2017