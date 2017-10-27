Fans "Worried" As Fears That 'I'm A Celebrity' Has Been Cancelled Cause Panic

Are we actually getting a series this year?

We've been hearing rumours about who may or may not be going into the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle for a while now, but recently fans have been asking a slightly more important question - are we actually getting a series this year?

After Ant spent time in rehab earlier this year, there was talk that he wouldn't be ready to present the show until producers claimed that he would.

However, filming of promo material was then delayed and we still haven't had any adverts for the show, causing fans to worry that we're not actually getting a show this year.

Many people took to Twitter to share their concerns and ask what exactly is going on...

Whilst we've had confirmation that Scarlett Moffatt has been lined up to host 'I'm A Celebrity...Extra Camp', it still hasn't been revealed exactly when the show will launch, who is gonna appear on it or anything else.

We're usually bombareded with 'I'm A Celeb' promo material by now, so what is going on?

Are people right to be worried or is it all a load of panic over nothing?

