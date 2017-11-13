'I'm A Celebrity' Preparations Sent Into Chaos As Producers Stumble On A Huge Snake Living In The Camp

13 November 2017, 12:36

I'm A Celebrity Snake

According to experts, the current weather in Australia means there are an unusual amount of snakes about!

The last thing producers of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' want is for one of the celebs to be bitten by a snake or any other wild animal whilst they're in the camp.

However, whilst preparing for the show's launch night on Sunday 19th November, Executive Producer Richard Cowles stumbled across a huge 5-foot-long Python.

> Could A Giant Cyclone Threaten The 'I'm A Celeb Camp' Too?

Thankfully for the celebs who are set to embark on a nice little stay in the Australian jungle later this week, the species of snake found (Carpet Python) are not poisonous, although they can still pose a risk.

Speaking to the Mirror, one expert revealed, “The unseasonably cold weather has brought the snakes out as they try and find somewhere warm. This will be an ongoing problem this year, which is not good news for the celebrities."

“Medic Bob and the team will have to be on the lookout for anything dangerous as a snakebite can easily prove fatal if not treated quickly.”

But it's not just snakes that could cause the show's producers and medical team headaches this year.

The unseasonably wet weather has the potential to encourage spiders and other animals to seek solace in the celebrity camp and one arachnologist told the Daily Star how worrying this could be.

"In the past we've had early rain and nothing. Just really dry summers. But this summer, the rain is allowing the whole system to  crank up again. People should check everywhere."

"If you pick up your towel, the next thing you know you could have a huntsman on your face. A lot of spiders are pretty harmless, but redbacks are of particular concern."

The likes of boxer Amir Khan, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and our good friend Jack Maynard are beings strongly linked with a trip to the jungle this year, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for them all on launch night.

> Download Our Fancy New App To Keep Up To Date With All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' Chat!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Gemma Collins' jungle fears...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake & Millie Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  11. 11
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  19. 19
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  20. 20
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  22. 22
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  24. 24
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  25. 25
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  35. 35
    17
    MK
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  37. 37
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  38. 38
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site