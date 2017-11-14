The Official I'm A Celeb' Line Up's Been Revealed & There's One Campmate We Already Know A LOT About

It's finally here!

There's been huge amounts of specualtion around the line up for months, but we've finally got the official 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' campmates and there's a certain someone we alrwdy know quite well!

Yes, our good friend Jack Maynard is out in Australia and will be spending the next few weeks alongside some big name celebs, so let's have a look at who his new BFFs are...

The line up starts with Boris Johnson's dad Stanley, followed by former football legend Dennis Wise and comedian Shappi Khorsandi...

Boxing star Amir Khan, Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and England football star Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy are also part of the upcoming series.

The final names for campmates this year include Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, Made In Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and YouTuber Jack Maynard.

Having worked with us for a number of years now on Capital, we're super excited to see just how Jack copes with life in the jungle and whether he'll end up having to eat any of the 'tasty' Bushtucker Trial dishes.

Jack has already been speaking about potential romance in the jungle too, telling The Sun, “Where I am in my life right now and all the work I am doing, getting into a relationship would be a poor decision."

“I am focused on me and growing myself as much as possible. A jungle fling? What happens in the jungle stays in the jungle apart from all the people watching it. But to be in a place for such a long time with a group of people. Anything can happen.”

